UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,176 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,241 shares of company stock worth $5,304,977 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

