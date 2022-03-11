UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

