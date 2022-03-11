UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,367 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Foot Locker worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

