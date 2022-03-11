UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

