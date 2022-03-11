UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of HollyFrontier worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 529,240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

