UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 122.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

