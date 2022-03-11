UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

IRT stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

