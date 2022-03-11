UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Ingredion worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.