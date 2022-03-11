UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.88 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after buying an additional 125,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.