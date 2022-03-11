UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

