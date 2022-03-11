UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 194,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

XHR opened at $18.96 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

