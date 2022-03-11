UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of CACI International worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CACI International by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $296.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $228.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.