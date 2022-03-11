UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Teradata worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,157 shares of company stock worth $4,538,665 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

