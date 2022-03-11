UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.