UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $32,085,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.