UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Crocs worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.