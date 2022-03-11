UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $10.98 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.