UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hayward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 345.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAYW opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

