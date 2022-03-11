UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 111,480 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 313,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,731,538 shares of company stock worth $155,796,305. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

