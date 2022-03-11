UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $71.15 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

