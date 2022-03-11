UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,503 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.