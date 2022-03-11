UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Morningstar worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN opened at $262.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total transaction of $3,004,727.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total transaction of $154,262.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $49,176,466. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

