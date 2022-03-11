UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

