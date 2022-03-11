UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.