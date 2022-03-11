UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,107 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

