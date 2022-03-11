UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 161,210 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of OGE Energy worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

