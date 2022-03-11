UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,139 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of New York Times worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

