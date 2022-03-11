UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 57,496 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Perrigo worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

