UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $244.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.