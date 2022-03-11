UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CRSP opened at $62.43 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.