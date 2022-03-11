UBS Group AG Acquires 75,855 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 4,564.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Prothena worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Prothena by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prothena by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prothena by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

