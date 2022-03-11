UBS Group AG Acquires 77,076 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,408,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.