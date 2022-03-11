UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of RWK opened at $89.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

