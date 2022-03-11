UBS Group AG Buys 14,339 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Black Hills worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

