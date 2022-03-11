UBS Group AG Buys 1,580 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

