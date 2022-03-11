UBS Group AG Buys 37,990 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Ellington Financial worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

