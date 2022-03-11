UBS Group AG Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

