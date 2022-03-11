UBS Group AG Has $5.45 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $60.23 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.