UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Matador Resources stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.