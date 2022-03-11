UBS Group AG Purchases 11,439 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Middleby worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $169.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

