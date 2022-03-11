UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 85,075 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,693,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

