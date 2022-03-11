UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 203,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,035,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

