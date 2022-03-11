UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

