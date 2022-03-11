UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $26,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

