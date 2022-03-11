UBS Group AG Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 86.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $215.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

