UBS Group AG Sells 10,911 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Denbury worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $73.33 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

