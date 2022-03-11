UBS Group AG Sells 1,201 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

