UBS Group AG Sells 14,829 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of KBR worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.04 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 600.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

