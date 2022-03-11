UBS Group AG Sells 309,372 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

