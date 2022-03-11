UBS Group AG Sells 5,077 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

